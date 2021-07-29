Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.26). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 580%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.

OPNT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

OPNT traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 29,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,654. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

