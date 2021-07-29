Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post $79.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.60 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $46.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $279.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.08 million to $295.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $277.51 million, with estimates ranging from $241.97 million to $313.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 461,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $333.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

