Zacks Investment Research Downgrades agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Hold

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

AGL stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on agilon health (AGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.