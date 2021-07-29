Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Sell

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,649,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 233.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 726,554 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 555,366 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

