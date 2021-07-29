Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.57.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

