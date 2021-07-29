Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) to Sell

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

WRAP has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

WRAP stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,506.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $345,015. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

