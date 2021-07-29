Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to Sell

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Atento alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

ATTO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. Atento has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atento will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Atento during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atento by 3,584.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.