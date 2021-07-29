Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Shares of BMA opened at $14.08 on Monday. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $900.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 187,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

