Zacks Investment Research Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Hold

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 592,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,573. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $371.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 6,210,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

