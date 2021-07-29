Zacks Investment Research Lowers Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) to Hold

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

KRT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

NASDAQ KRT opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

