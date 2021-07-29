Zacks Investment Research Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Hold

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $203.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

NVDA opened at $195.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.85. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $102.95 and a 52 week high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,777.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

