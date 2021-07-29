Zacks Investment Research Lowers RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Hold

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

RPT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.57 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,255.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in RPT Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

