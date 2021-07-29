Zacks Investment Research Lowers Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Sell

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WLKP. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $946.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

