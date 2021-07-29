Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.36.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Aramark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Aramark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,304,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 79,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Aramark by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,092,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,037,000 after purchasing an additional 491,556 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Aramark by 9,699.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

