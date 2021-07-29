Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Hold

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

CTRN opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $740.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.78. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.17.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Citi Trends by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

