Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) to Buy

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $583.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,559,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,038 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth $3,273,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

