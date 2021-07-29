ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1,093.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00269159 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00117087 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00138632 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,263,134 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

