ZIX (ZIXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect ZIX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.54 million, a PE ratio of -23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

