Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.63. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 11,667 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $624.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,750 shares in the company, valued at $445,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,006,944 shares of company stock worth $3,267,173. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zomedica by 100.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 3,734,634 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth about $3,601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zomedica by 174.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,283,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zomedica by 125.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,896,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,054,409 shares in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

