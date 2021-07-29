Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Down 9.3%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.33. 4,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 238,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

ZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Zymergen alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.