Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Zynex reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 7,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $591.70 million, a P/E ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

