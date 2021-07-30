-$0.02 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.10 million, a PE ratio of -447.41, a P/E/G ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

