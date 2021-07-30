-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lannett reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.64. 18,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,742. The stock has a market cap of $192.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

