$0.20 EPS Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

