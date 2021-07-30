$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 1,166,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,808,481. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

