$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after acquiring an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE EPAC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 169,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
