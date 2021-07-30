$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after acquiring an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 169,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

