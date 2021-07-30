-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

CDLX opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,880,157.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $352,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,901.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $5,346,736. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

