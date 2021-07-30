$0.36 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.16. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 90.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $368,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 919,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 52,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

