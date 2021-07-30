$0.40 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41).

UNIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 256.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 969,628 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 806.1% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 725,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 597,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.