$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.56. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

