$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MGEE opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.56. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $78.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.