$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. EQT posted sales of $853.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 524,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

