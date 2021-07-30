$1.53 EPS Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.60. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%.

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,637. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

