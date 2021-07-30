$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 225,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,330. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after buying an additional 289,226 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after buying an additional 129,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after buying an additional 1,986,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

