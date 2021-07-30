10,004 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.30 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

