10,050 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $682,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 170.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NWBI opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

