$104.20 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report sales of $104.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.51 million and the lowest is $102.69 million. First Busey reported sales of $102.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $402.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.79 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $414.41 million, with estimates ranging from $407.95 million to $424.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

BUSE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 126,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Busey has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 670.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,201 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,217 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.