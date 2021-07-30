1,090 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.85. 540,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,883,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

