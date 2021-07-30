$11.86 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post $11.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.99 million, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFNW stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

