1,152,893 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,352,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,289.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 110,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 72,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $69.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

