1,158 Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $48,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $16,784,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $9,388,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $8,108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.