1,183 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $115.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

