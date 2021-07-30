12,500 Shares in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Acquired by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGBX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SG Blocks by 85.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SG Blocks by 54.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

Shares of SG Blocks stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 52,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,930. SG Blocks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX).

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.