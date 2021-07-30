129,476 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Purchased by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,000. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF comprises 3.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. owned 0.35% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

HACK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. 459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

