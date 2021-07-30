$139.58 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post sales of $139.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.86 million and the lowest is $139.07 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $551.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $44.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in EVERTEC by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in EVERTEC by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

