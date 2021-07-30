149,958 Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 149,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

