15,000 Shares in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Landec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Landec during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 236.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

