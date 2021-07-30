15,321 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

ET stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,061,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.