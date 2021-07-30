16,567 Shares in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

