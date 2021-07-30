$168.50 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report $168.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the highest is $170.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $157.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $654.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $657.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Photronics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Photronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,499. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

