$170.66 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce $170.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.22 million. Penumbra posted sales of $105.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $701.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $264.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,652.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.